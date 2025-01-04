Left Menu

US Considers Ban on Chinese Drones Over Security Threats

The US Department of Commerce is considering restrictions on Chinese drones, particularly from DJI, in response to national security concerns. The move follows a bipartisan probe into these drones' potential espionage risks near US military sites, prompting legislative actions like the Countering CCP Drones Act.

Updated: 04-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Department of Commerce has officially begun a rulemaking process to explore restricting or banning drones made in China. This consideration arises amid growing fears of national security threats linked to Chinese-manufactured drones, notably those from DJI. The initiative follows an investigation by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which pointed out significant risks posed by these drones, especially when operating near sensitive US military locales.

Since its launch in June, the inquiry has spotlighted concerns about the potential use of Chinese drones for espionage and surveillance in areas critical to national defense. The Select Committee has characterized these devices as presenting 'significant risks' not only to the security of the nation but also to the privacy of its citizens. As a consequence, the Commerce Department is evaluating regulatory steps under its jurisdiction over information and communications technology and services (ICTS).

With the announcement, notable committee figures, Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi, issued a joint statement backing the Commerce Department's initiative. They pointed to recent reports that Chinese-made drones are proliferating near sensitive military installations, escalating fears over espionage and security breaches. The statement also references legislative efforts like the Countering CCP Drones Act, part of the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), aimed at mitigating these security concerns. This development shows both Congress and the Biden Administration are poised to act decisively, underscoring a steadfast commitment to protecting national airspace from foreign threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

