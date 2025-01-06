Left Menu

Surprise Demand: PTI Calls for Establishment's Role in Negotiations

The Pakistan government is taken aback by PTI leader Asad Qaiser's unexpected demands to include an establishment representative in negotiations. This revelation contrasts with earlier committee discussions and highlights ongoing political tensions amid PTI's intricate consultation requirements involving party founder Imran Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:10 IST
PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui (Image credit: X/@IrfanUHSiddiqui). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan government expressed 'surprise' at unexpected demands from PTI leader Asad Qaiser during an interview, where he insisted on including an establishment representative in ongoing negotiations. These demands come despite not being raised in prior committee meetings, according to government spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

Qaiser's insistence on 'uninterrupted access' to PTI founder Imran Khan and other incarcerated leaders for consultation is reportedly a condition for continuing political talks. The PTI aims to include 'stakeholders' in dialogues, reflecting concerns that crucial decision-makers have yet to voice their stance.

The requests for greater PTI access to leadership and the establishment's role have injected new complexities into the negotiations. Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Pervez Ashraf remarked that the establishment is inherently part of the government, indicating they might be included as needed in discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

