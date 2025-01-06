Surprise Demand: PTI Calls for Establishment's Role in Negotiations

The Pakistan government expressed 'surprise' at unexpected demands from PTI leader Asad Qaiser during an interview, where he insisted on including an establishment representative in ongoing negotiations. These demands come despite not being raised in prior committee meetings, according to government spokesperson Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

Qaiser's insistence on 'uninterrupted access' to PTI founder Imran Khan and other incarcerated leaders for consultation is reportedly a condition for continuing political talks. The PTI aims to include 'stakeholders' in dialogues, reflecting concerns that crucial decision-makers have yet to voice their stance.

The requests for greater PTI access to leadership and the establishment's role have injected new complexities into the negotiations. Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Pervez Ashraf remarked that the establishment is inherently part of the government, indicating they might be included as needed in discussions.

