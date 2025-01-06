Bangladesh Halts Judicial Training in India Amidst Diplomatic Developments

Bangladesh has unexpectedly canceled the participation of its judicial officials in upcoming training sessions in India, according to the Dhaka Tribune. Scheduled for February at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, the sessions were halted following directives from the Supreme Court, as noted in a circular from Bangladesh's Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

The decision rescinds an earlier approval from December 30 that allowed 50 Bangladeshi judicial officials to attend this training. This group included various judges and judicial officers. The training, financed by the Indian government, was part of a bilateral agreement made during then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 2017 visit to India.

Meanwhile, Indian officials, including MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's commitment to a supportive and progressive relationship with Bangladesh. Despite current tensions, India continues to stress its dedication to fostering strong bilateral ties for mutual benefit, highlighting development cooperation and trade as key aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)