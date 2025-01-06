South Korea Seeks to Detain Impeached President Amid Political Turmoil
South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested police help to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid claims of martial law attempts. The efforts face resistance, with a legal standoff with Presidential Security and public protests. Yoon's legal team calls the warrants against him illegal.
South Korea's anti-corruption body has enlisted police support to enforce a detention warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of attempting to impose martial law, as confirmed by both entities on Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency.
The request, formally submitted by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) on Sunday, came just prior to the warrant's expiration. "The CIO sent an official letter seeking our cooperation without prior consultations. We are conducting an internal legal review," a police representative told Yonhap.
On Friday, the CIO paused its detention efforts following a standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS). More than 1,000 pro-Yoon demonstrators assembled near Yoon's residence, chanting against the warrant's validity, as 2,700 police officers were deployed to maintain order.
