Left Menu

South Korea Seeks to Detain Impeached President Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has requested police help to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, amid claims of martial law attempts. The efforts face resistance, with a legal standoff with Presidential Security and public protests. Yoon's legal team calls the warrants against him illegal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:52 IST
South Korea Seeks to Detain Impeached President Amid Political Turmoil
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's anti-corruption body has enlisted police support to enforce a detention warrant against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of attempting to impose martial law, as confirmed by both entities on Monday, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The request, formally submitted by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) on Sunday, came just prior to the warrant's expiration. "The CIO sent an official letter seeking our cooperation without prior consultations. We are conducting an internal legal review," a police representative told Yonhap.

On Friday, the CIO paused its detention efforts following a standoff with the Presidential Security Service (PSS). More than 1,000 pro-Yoon demonstrators assembled near Yoon's residence, chanting against the warrant's validity, as 2,700 police officers were deployed to maintain order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025