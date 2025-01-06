Imran Khan's Verdict Postponed Again in GBP 190 Million Case

The much-anticipated verdict in the GBP 190 million case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been postponed to January 13, following an announcement by Islamabad's accountability court staff on Monday.

The delay is attributed to Judge Nasir Javed Rana's current leave status, as reported by The News International. This marks the second deferment of the verdict in the high-profile Al-Qadir Trust case, initially reserved on December 18 and first scheduled for December 23. Previously, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reignited corruption allegations in the case, accusing Imran Khan of leading a governance period marked by unparalleled corruption levels.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others. The charges stem from claims of illegal acquisition of billions of rupees and land from Bahria Town in exchange for political favors involving the legalisation of PKR 50 billion returned to Pakistan by the UK. Pending investigation details indicate a significant fiscal impact, with NAB targeting the Al-Qadir University Trust under the lens of national treasury losses amounting to GBP 190 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)