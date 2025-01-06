Left Menu

Twin Tremors Jolt Pakistan: No Casualties Reported

Two earthquakes hit Pakistan's Balochistan and Murree, measuring 4.4 and 3.0 on the Richter scale. Despite causing panic, no casualties or property damage were reported. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre detailed the events' depths and epicenters, with fears quelled as no harm came to residents.

06-01-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a startling episode on Monday, twin earthquakes shook Pakistan, according to reports from Samaa TV. The tremors were felt in Balochistan's Zhob area and the picturesque Murree district in Punjab, though fortunately, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported.

The first quake rattled Zhob in Balochistan, registering a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad provided the specifics, noting a depth of 34 kilometers underground, with the epicenter close to Zhob. This seismic activity sparked fear and anxiety among the local populace.

Later, a second quake struck near Murree, a popular hill station, with a recorded magnitude of 3.0. The tremor's depth was 20 kilometers. Despite the swaying earth, the area was spared from any casualties or damage, offering relief to the shaken residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

