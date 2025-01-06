Left Menu

Trudeau Steps Down as PM Amidst Political Turmoil

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, citing internal party conflicts. He spoke to the Liberal Party president to find a new leader. Trudeau emphasized Canadian resilience and the need for democracy. Parliament is prorogued until March 24, with Conservatives planning a confidence motion.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (Image/Source: Reuters).
In a significant political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Monday that he will resign as the leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister once a successor is chosen. Trudeau's decision follows discussions with the Liberal Party President to initiate the search for a new leader.

During his announcement, Trudeau expressed the necessity to resign to avoid internal conflicts that hinder his effectiveness as a candidate. He highlighted his dedication to Canada, despite a paralyzed Parliament stemming from the longest session of a minority Parliament in history. Consequently, he requested and received permission from Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

Trudeau reflected on personal consultations with his family and reiterated his commitment to Canada's interests. He acknowledged internal battles within the party as a barrier to being the optimal candidate for the upcoming election, thus not contesting. He mentioned Chrystia Freeland's political partnership and expected her to remain as Deputy PM, but noted her decision to step back. Additionally, he criticized Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's vision for Canada.

