Odisha Hosts 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, PM Modi to Inaugurate

The Odisha government is hosting the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, celebrating India's diaspora and their contributions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event and flag off a special tourist train. The convention will feature plenary sessions and exhibitions highlighting the diaspora's role in India's development.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, the Secretary (CPV & OIA) in the Ministry of External Affairs (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is set to host the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), aimed at leveraging the potential of the Indian diaspora. The major event will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the convention and virtually launch the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for diaspora members.

The celebration kicks off on January 8 with Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and involves the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs. The event will see speeches from key figures, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, emphasizing the diaspora's vital contributions to India.

The program promises five plenary sessions, showcasing the 'Viksit Bharat' vision for 2047 to delegates. Odisha will conduct plenary sessions titled 'Unraveling India's Best Kept Secret' and 'Orissa: A Land of Opportunities'. These events aim to attract diaspora investments in tourism, trade, and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

