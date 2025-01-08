Youths in Global Change: Jaishankar's Insights at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

During the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the crucial role of India's youth in shaping global developments. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong connection with young Indians through an anecdote involving renowned Indian badminton player P V Sindhu.

Jaishankar recounted Sindhu's observation of Modi's inspiring leadership style, transforming the national sentiment from complacency to progress and eventual triumph. He pointed out that today's younger generation is instrumental in pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, startups, sports, and more.

The minister called on the Indian diaspora to promote India as a tourism hub, linking youth engagement with cultural heritage exploration. Breaking from tradition, Jaishankar also noted the significance of honoring media and business figures at the event, underscoring young Indians' success across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)