Left Menu

Youths in Global Change: Jaishankar's Insights at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, S Jaishankar underscored the influence of India's youth in global advancements, echoing PM Modi's impact. The event, focusing on the diaspora's role in India's progress, featured diverse discussions and highlighted Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:11 IST
Youths in Global Change: Jaishankar's Insights at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas
EAM S Jaishankar delivers remarks on the youth-driven future at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Bhubaneswar. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Bhubaneswar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the crucial role of India's youth in shaping global developments. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong connection with young Indians through an anecdote involving renowned Indian badminton player P V Sindhu.

Jaishankar recounted Sindhu's observation of Modi's inspiring leadership style, transforming the national sentiment from complacency to progress and eventual triumph. He pointed out that today's younger generation is instrumental in pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, startups, sports, and more.

The minister called on the Indian diaspora to promote India as a tourism hub, linking youth engagement with cultural heritage exploration. Breaking from tradition, Jaishankar also noted the significance of honoring media and business figures at the event, underscoring young Indians' success across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025