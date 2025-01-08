India-EU Human Rights Dialogue: Upholding Shared Democratic Values

The 11th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue convened in New Delhi, co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava of India's Ministry of External Affairs and EU Ambassador Herve Delphin. This gathering underscored mutual commitments to democratic principles, rule of law, and the universal protection of human rights.

During this session, participants emphasized the indivisibility and interconnectivity of all human rights, lauding previous democratic exercises such as the Indian General Election and European Elections. They discussed the challenges and successes in promoting civil liberties, highlighting the importance of vibrant civil societies and media freedom.

The dialogue covered critical issues from opposition to capital punishment to the recognition of the Right to Development and explored numerous rights-related topics including gender equality, technology, and business rights. Both sides endorsed strengthening international human rights mechanisms, affirming closer future cooperation, particularly in multilateral venues like the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)