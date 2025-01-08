India-EU Human Rights Dialogue: Upholding Shared Democratic Values
The 11th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue in New Delhi highlighted shared commitments to democracy and human rights. Key topics included civil rights, freedom of expression, and cooperation in international forums, while both parties reaffirmed their democratic and humanitarian principles.
- Country:
- India
The 11th India-EU Human Rights Dialogue convened in New Delhi, co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava of India's Ministry of External Affairs and EU Ambassador Herve Delphin. This gathering underscored mutual commitments to democratic principles, rule of law, and the universal protection of human rights.
During this session, participants emphasized the indivisibility and interconnectivity of all human rights, lauding previous democratic exercises such as the Indian General Election and European Elections. They discussed the challenges and successes in promoting civil liberties, highlighting the importance of vibrant civil societies and media freedom.
The dialogue covered critical issues from opposition to capital punishment to the recognition of the Right to Development and explored numerous rights-related topics including gender equality, technology, and business rights. Both sides endorsed strengthening international human rights mechanisms, affirming closer future cooperation, particularly in multilateral venues like the UN.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- EU
- Human Rights
- Dialogue
- Democracy
- Freedom
- Civil Rights
- Cooperation
- UN
- Equality
ALSO READ
Democracy's Resilience in 2025: A Global Perspective
Artistic Freedom Stifled: Taslima Nasrin's Play 'Lajja' Canceled in West Bengal
Hong Kong Tightens Grip on Pro-Democracy Activists with New Bounties
Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Crackdown Intensifies: Bounties and Passport Revocations
New criminal laws becoming protectors of civil rights, basis of 'ease of justice': Amit Shah