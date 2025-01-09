Left Menu

WHO Monitors Rising Respiratory Infections in Northern Hemisphere

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports increased acute respiratory infections in the Northern Hemisphere, aligning with seasonal norms. While viruses like hMPV are prevalent, healthcare systems remain stable. WHO advises precautionary measures and continues global monitoring without recommending travel or trade restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:53 IST
WHO Monitors Rising Respiratory Infections in Northern Hemisphere
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a rise in acute respiratory infections, including the human metapneumovirus (hMPV), across the Northern Hemisphere. The organization noted that the increase is typical of seasonal trends, caused by pathogens such as influenza, RSV, and mycoplasma pneumonia.

WHO emphasized that hMPV, prevalent in winter to spring, typically causes mild symptoms akin to the common cold. The organization stated that it remains in communication with Chinese officials, who confirm that their healthcare system is coping well, without any significant outbreak patterns.

Chinese health authorities report that current infection levels, including hMPV, are within expected winter ranges, with hospitals less burdened compared to the previous year. WHO recommends standard preventive measures and highlights no need for travel or trade restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025