WHO Monitors Rising Respiratory Infections in Northern Hemisphere

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a rise in acute respiratory infections, including the human metapneumovirus (hMPV), across the Northern Hemisphere. The organization noted that the increase is typical of seasonal trends, caused by pathogens such as influenza, RSV, and mycoplasma pneumonia.

WHO emphasized that hMPV, prevalent in winter to spring, typically causes mild symptoms akin to the common cold. The organization stated that it remains in communication with Chinese officials, who confirm that their healthcare system is coping well, without any significant outbreak patterns.

Chinese health authorities report that current infection levels, including hMPV, are within expected winter ranges, with hospitals less burdened compared to the previous year. WHO recommends standard preventive measures and highlights no need for travel or trade restrictions.

