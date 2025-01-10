Left Menu

Trump and Putin Plan Meeting Amid Global Speculation

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Thursday plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin but did not specify a timeline. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated Putin's willingness to engage. Trump anticipates talks on Ukraine soon after taking office, although no official requests have been made yet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump at G20 summit in Osaka in 2019 (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday, a meeting is being arranged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Reuters. However, Trump has not yet provided a timeline for the anticipated talks between the two leaders.

Russian News Agency TASS quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressing Putin's openness to renewing high-level contacts once Trump takes office, emphasizing Putin's consistent readiness for dialogue.

Earlier, Trump expressed his intent to meet Putin within six months of assuming office, yet no formal contact has been initiated by the US side. Past remarks from Putin at a news conference highlighted his willingness for compromise discussions, specifically on Ukraine.

Throughout his campaign, Trump asserted that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict swiftly, originally within 24 hours, but later acknowledged that the process might be extended. He voiced optimism about early discussions with Putin spanning multiple issues, expecting them sooner than the six-month mark post-inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

