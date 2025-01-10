Trump and Putin Plan Meeting Amid Global Speculation

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday, a meeting is being arranged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported by Reuters. However, Trump has not yet provided a timeline for the anticipated talks between the two leaders.

Russian News Agency TASS quoted Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressing Putin's openness to renewing high-level contacts once Trump takes office, emphasizing Putin's consistent readiness for dialogue.

Earlier, Trump expressed his intent to meet Putin within six months of assuming office, yet no formal contact has been initiated by the US side. Past remarks from Putin at a news conference highlighted his willingness for compromise discussions, specifically on Ukraine.

Throughout his campaign, Trump asserted that he could resolve the Ukraine conflict swiftly, originally within 24 hours, but later acknowledged that the process might be extended. He voiced optimism about early discussions with Putin spanning multiple issues, expecting them sooner than the six-month mark post-inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)