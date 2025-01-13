Singapore President's Historic State Visit to India

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, it was announced that Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will undertake a state visit to India from January 14-18. Tharman is set to be accompanied by a high-level delegation composed of Ministers, Members of Parliament, and officials. This visit marks Tharman's inaugural trip to India as the President of Singapore.

Upon his arrival on January 16, President Tharman will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan's forecourt. During his stay, he will engage in discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who is also expected to host an honorary banquet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the Singaporean President, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with other dignitaries will also have an audience with him. Tharman's itinerary includes a visit to Odisha on January 17-18.

While in Odisha, Tharman will engage with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Bhubaneswar and receive briefings on the state's economic strategies and prospects. Singapore's Foreign Minister noted that CM Majhi will host an official dinner in Tharman's honor. Additionally, President Tharman will visit the World Skills Centre, a project initiated by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Education Services with support from the Asian Development Bank, and a Bharat Biotech-run vaccine manufacturing plant. He will also explore various sites showcasing Odisha's cultural heritage.

The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the robust cooperation between India and Singapore, rooted in a long-standing tradition of friendship, trust, and mutual respect. Tharman's visit is poised to enhance bilateral relations, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Singapore in September 2024. The state visit will also commence the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore.

