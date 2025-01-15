Sheikh Hamdan's Vision for Al Dhafra: A Commitment to Community and Excellence

In a significant meeting held in Al Dhafra, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the region, engaged with UAE citizens alongside the Supreme Organising Committee of the Liwa International Festival 2025 (LIWA 2025).

Sheikh Hamdan accentuated the leadership's unwavering commitment to enriching the Al Dhafra Region, ensuring residents enjoy quality of life. His discourse underscored the profound bond between the UAE leadership and its people, reiterating a focus on communal welfare and attending to citizen needs.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan lauded the LIWA 2025 Festival for its array of distinguished events, recognizing its prominent status both locally and internationally as a beacon of cultural and community achievement.

