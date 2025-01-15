Left Menu

Sheikh Hamdan's Vision for Al Dhafra: A Commitment to Community and Excellence

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative in Al Dhafra, and the LIWA 2025 committee emphasized their mission to enhance the region and the well-being of its citizens, highlighting a dedication to community and international excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:12 IST
Sheikh Hamdan's Vision for Al Dhafra: A Commitment to Community and Excellence
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed meets with members of Liwa International Festival 2025 (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant meeting held in Al Dhafra, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in the region, engaged with UAE citizens alongside the Supreme Organising Committee of the Liwa International Festival 2025 (LIWA 2025).

Sheikh Hamdan accentuated the leadership's unwavering commitment to enriching the Al Dhafra Region, ensuring residents enjoy quality of life. His discourse underscored the profound bond between the UAE leadership and its people, reiterating a focus on communal welfare and attending to citizen needs.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan lauded the LIWA 2025 Festival for its array of distinguished events, recognizing its prominent status both locally and internationally as a beacon of cultural and community achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025