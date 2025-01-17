Israel's Defense Minister Aims to Release Detained Jews Amid Peace Talks

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to release Jewish residents held in administrative detention in Judea and Samaria. This announcement comes as part of strategic moves ahead of an expected ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Katz stated that the decision was made in response to the anticipated release of Palestinian terrorists. He emphasized the importance of supporting and strengthening communities at the forefront of the struggle against Palestinian terrorism, noting the increasing security challenges they face.

The defense minister further mentioned, "It is better for the families of Jewish residents to be happy than the families of released terrorists." This comment highlights the government's stance on prioritizing the well-being and morale of the Jewish communities in these contested regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)