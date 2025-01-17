Push for Constitutional Recognition Ignites in Gilgit-Baltistan

In a significant political development, religious and political parties in the Pakistan-administered region of Gilgit-Baltistan have unified efforts to campaign for constitutional recognition. According to Dawn, both opposition and government factions have urged the federal authorities to address this matter promptly.

The appeal emerged from a discussion entitled 'Important Political Issues of PoGB and Their Solutions' in Islamabad's National Press Club. A joint statement emphasized unanimous agreement among all parties regarding the urgent need to settle the constitutional status and identity issues of Gilgit-Baltistan people.

Speakers at the event highlighted the financial challenges plaguing the region, calling for collective action without political bias. Meanwhile, the absence of dedicated legal infrastructure has frustrated local lawyers, sparking protests for equal rights and services akin to those in other regions of Pakistan. Despite these calls, they remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)