Quad Nations Set to Meet in Washington for Trump's Inauguration

Randhir Jaiswal, the official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, announced on Friday that the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting is likely scheduled in Washington, DC, coinciding with the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump. Jaiswal revealed that more details would be disseminated soon.

The Japanese government is actively coordinating with the US, Australia, and India to arrange a Quad meeting following Trump's swearing-in. On January 13, NHK World reported that discussions among the four nations would focus on enhancing cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, confirming his attendance at the inauguration, aims to strengthen ties with Trump's administration. Plans for a meeting between Iwaya and his US counterpart are underway, with efforts to align with Senate procedures for Cabinet approval. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)