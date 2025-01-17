India-Poland Relations Elevated to Strategic Partnership

India and Poland have strengthened their diplomatic ties, elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Poland. Speaking to ANI, Poland's Chargé d'affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski, expressed optimism about future collaborations and implementation of their ambitious action plan.

The annual Raisina Dialogue, set for March, is viewed as a significant platform, and Poland anticipates strong representation at the event, as conveyed by Domzalski. He emphasized the importance of discussions expected at the esteemed forum.

As Poland assumes the chairmanship of the European Union, the nation prioritizes addressing the security landscape influenced by geopolitical tensions, notably Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Domzalski highlighted India's pivotal role as a growing economy and international player, elucidating the potential for enhanced cooperation between Warsaw and New Delhi.

