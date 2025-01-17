Left Menu

India-Poland Relations Elevated to Strategic Partnership

Poland's Chargé d'affaires, Sebastian Domzalski, highlights the advancement of India-Poland relations post-Prime Minister Modi’s visit, focusing on strategic partnerships and anticipating high-level Polish participation in the Raisina Dialogue. Warsaw, as EU chair, prioritizes security amid geopolitical tensions and fosters collaboration with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:51 IST
India-Poland Relations Elevated to Strategic Partnership
Charge d'affaires of Poland to India, Sebastian Domzalski, discusses the strengthened India-Poland ties following Prime Minister Modi's visit. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Poland have strengthened their diplomatic ties, elevating their relationship to a strategic partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Poland. Speaking to ANI, Poland's Chargé d'affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski, expressed optimism about future collaborations and implementation of their ambitious action plan.

The annual Raisina Dialogue, set for March, is viewed as a significant platform, and Poland anticipates strong representation at the event, as conveyed by Domzalski. He emphasized the importance of discussions expected at the esteemed forum.

As Poland assumes the chairmanship of the European Union, the nation prioritizes addressing the security landscape influenced by geopolitical tensions, notably Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Domzalski highlighted India's pivotal role as a growing economy and international player, elucidating the potential for enhanced cooperation between Warsaw and New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

