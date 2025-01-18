Left Menu

Lloyd Austin Reflects on U.S. Defense Achievements in Farewell Speech

In his farewell address, outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin lauded the Biden administration's defense achievements, including strengthening Indo-Pacific ties and supporting Ukraine. He emphasized the U.S.'s commitment to maintaining peace in the Middle East and highlighted significant investments made for the future of American military forces.

US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin (File photo/ X@SecDef). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Outgoing U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered a reflective farewell speech on Friday, emphasizing the defensive advancements and strategic positions achieved under the Biden administration. Austin praised efforts to fortify the U.S. position in the Indo-Pacific, addressing China's presence, and outlined preventative measures against escalations in the Middle East, alongside rallying global support for Ukraine.

Austin highlighted significant improvements in defense relations and noted the reignition of alliances and partnerships, such as the QUAD Alliance, involving India, the U.S., Japan, and Australia. The U.S. has also solidified its ties with ASEAN and Taiwan, reflecting a keen focus on the geopolitical challenges posed by China.

The outgoing Secretary also mentioned substantial increases in the defense budget, projected to rise by over USD 100 billion by 2025 from its 2021 levels, as a key element in securing a stronger military future for the U.S. Austin, reflecting on his tenure, described it as both an honor and a responsibility, expressing pride in the transformative achievements over the past four years.

