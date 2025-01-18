Left Menu

India's Strategic Diplomacy: Minister Jaishankar's Vision for Global Influence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's strategic diplomacy and foreign policy advancements during his Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture. He emphasized strategic autonomy, the importance of mutual interests, and strong ties with diverse nations to navigate global challenges and secure India's growth and modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:05 IST
India's Strategic Diplomacy: Minister Jaishankar's Vision for Global Influence
EAM S Jaishankar delivering remarks at the Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, detailed India's foreign policy strides and the nation's strategic diplomatic trajectory over the past decade. He spoke on the global challenges posed by the 'weaponisation of market instruments and financial institutions,' stressing India's need to bolster internal modernization while safeguarding against external risks.

Remarking on India's strategic stance, Jaishankar underscored the necessity for India to pursue strategic autonomy, asserting that the nation aims to stay at the forefront of critical and emerging technologies. He articulated India's dual identity as non-west and not anti-west, examining its standing as a trusted global partner committed to maximizing friendships and minimizing conflicts.

Highlighting India's successfully diversified relationships, Jaishankar noted the nation's adeptness at navigating polarized scenarios and fostering ties with regional and middle powers. These efforts have heightened India's diplomatic reach, as seen in regions like the Gulf, Africa, and the Caribbean. India's approach, based on mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest, is reinforced by key initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and G20 presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025