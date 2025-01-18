India's Strategic Diplomacy: Minister Jaishankar's Vision for Global Influence

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, detailed India's foreign policy strides and the nation's strategic diplomatic trajectory over the past decade. He spoke on the global challenges posed by the 'weaponisation of market instruments and financial institutions,' stressing India's need to bolster internal modernization while safeguarding against external risks.

Remarking on India's strategic stance, Jaishankar underscored the necessity for India to pursue strategic autonomy, asserting that the nation aims to stay at the forefront of critical and emerging technologies. He articulated India's dual identity as non-west and not anti-west, examining its standing as a trusted global partner committed to maximizing friendships and minimizing conflicts.

Highlighting India's successfully diversified relationships, Jaishankar noted the nation's adeptness at navigating polarized scenarios and fostering ties with regional and middle powers. These efforts have heightened India's diplomatic reach, as seen in regions like the Gulf, Africa, and the Caribbean. India's approach, based on mutual respect, sensitivity, and interest, is reinforced by key initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and G20 presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)