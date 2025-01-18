India's Foreign Policy: Navigating Challenges and Building Bridges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India's commitment to strengthening ties with its neighboring countries, while acknowledging persistent challenges concerning Pakistan due to its backing of cross-border terrorism. Delivering the 19th Nani A Palkhivala Memorial Lecture, he emphasized India's supportive stance toward nations like Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

Jaishankar illustrated India's pivotal role during regional crises, citing instances such as the financial aid of over USD 4 billion given to Sri Lanka in 2023 amid global inaction, underscoring India's role as a stabilizing force. He noted political complexities in Bangladesh and emphasized cooperation as essential for mutual interests to succeed.

Addressing ties with Myanmar and Afghanistan, Jaishankar stressed India's enduring people-to-people connections, insisting that proximity necessitates a different strategic approach. He also highlighted India's foreign policy trajectory focusing on strategic autonomy and key technological advancements to ensure balanced global relations.

