Abu Dhabi Introduces New Soil Quality Regulation for Sustainable Management
Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency has launched a new soil quality regulation to enhance sustainable soil management and reduce pollution. The regulation mandates monitoring and compliance with soil quality standards in protected areas and contaminated sites, supporting long-term environmental sustainability and protection efforts in the emirate.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced a new soil quality regulation aimed at promoting sustainable soil management throughout the emirate. This edict seeks to preserve the soil's essential functions and services, aligning with both current and future developmental needs.
Issued under Law No. (16) of 2005, the regulation is part of EAD's mandate to control pollution and ensure the optimal use of Abu Dhabi's natural resources while safeguarding public health and the environment. EAD's collaborative approach with relevant authorities underscores a structured strategy in crafting this legislation to cover protected natural areas, non-exploited lands, and potentially polluted sites.
Core to the regulation's framework are stipulations concerning soil quality in terrestrial protected zones and the obligations of licensed operators to minimize environmental impacts. EAD will execute regular monitoring and compliance checks, ensuring adherence to the regulation. Supporting the legislative framework, Secretary-General Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri emphasizes the regulation's role in confronting environmental challenges arising from various human activities, securing Abu Dhabi's environmental legacy for the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ICAI Calls for Tax Reforms to Boost Sustainability and Simplify ITR
Ahmedabad Flower Show Blossoms into Sustainability Icon
Over 1,000 Experts and Conservationists to Promote Sustainability at Mahakumbh
Vedanta Aluminium Secures Top Spot in Global Sustainability Rankings
APSEZ Climbs Global Sustainability Rankings, Leads in Environment Dimension