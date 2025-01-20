Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: UAE and Ghana's Diplomatic Endeavors

Dubai's Ministry of Foreign Affairs warmly welcomed Ghana's new Consul-General, Evelyn Ofosu Amable, as Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer underscored robust political and economic relations. This meeting symbolizes a commitment to nurturing bilateral ties and investment opportunities between the UAE and Ghana, fostering mutual growth and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:25 IST
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Ghana. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE, January 20 (ANI/WAM): In an official meeting held in Dubai, Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office, greeted the newly appointed Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana, Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu Amable, as she presented her credentials.

Al Qaseer expressed warm regards and emphasized the political, economic, and investment relationships that exist between the United Arab Emirates and Ghana. His remarks reflected a strong desire to maintain and enhance the friendly ties between the two nations.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing commitment to nurturing bilateral cooperation and exploring further opportunities for economic and commercial partnership, marking a significant chapter in UAE-Ghana diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

