Strengthening Ties: UAE and Ghana's Diplomatic Endeavors

Dubai, UAE, January 20 (ANI/WAM): In an official meeting held in Dubai, Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office, greeted the newly appointed Consul-General of the Republic of Ghana, Evelyn Korantemaa Ofosu Amable, as she presented her credentials.

Al Qaseer expressed warm regards and emphasized the political, economic, and investment relationships that exist between the United Arab Emirates and Ghana. His remarks reflected a strong desire to maintain and enhance the friendly ties between the two nations.

The meeting highlighted the ongoing commitment to nurturing bilateral cooperation and exploring further opportunities for economic and commercial partnership, marking a significant chapter in UAE-Ghana diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)