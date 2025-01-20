Left Menu

Pope Francis Extends Wishes to Trump Amid Divergent Views

Pope Francis extended his well-wishes to President-elect Donald Trump, emphasizing a vision for a more inclusive America and expressing concerns about immigration policies. Despite past disagreements, especially on immigration, the Pope hopes the Trump administration will aim for a just and peaceful society, free from hate and discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:48 IST
Pope Francis, US President-elect Donald Trump (File Photos) (Image Credit:: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis on Monday sent his auspicious wishes to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before the inauguration in Washington, D.C. The pontiff expressed hopes for a prosperous America under Trump's leadership, one dedicated to justice and inclusivity, devoid of hatred and discrimination.

In a written message, Pope Francis stated his prayers for Trump, hoping that Almighty God provides wisdom, strength, and protection in executing his presidential duties. He emphasized the importance of America's role as a welcoming and opportunistic nation, urging a pursuit of peace amid global challenges like war.

Previously, Pope Francis criticized Trump's immigration plans, describing them as a "disgrace." On an Italian talk show, he argued against deportation approaches, whereas Trump plans to enforce such measures immediately upon taking office. The Pope reiterated social integration of migrants as crucial, while Trump and the pontiff's initial clashes over fences and immigration policies highlighted their differing stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

