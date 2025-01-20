Chandrababu Naidu Courts Swiss Investors at Davos WEF Summit
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged with global investors at the Davos WEF summit, emphasizing investment potentials in Andhra Pradesh. His discussions highlighted opportunities in pharmaceuticals and technology, urging Swiss business leaders for collaboration. Naidu also focused on skill development partnerships with Swiss universities.
On his inaugural day in Davos, Monday saw Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducting crucial talks with investors and business executives. Attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, Naidu aimed to promote Andhra Pradesh's robust investment prospects.
Prior to the summit, Naidu met with Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mrudul Kumar, at Zurich's Hilton Hotel. Their dialogue centered on potential Swiss investments in Andhra Pradesh's economy. Kumar revealed that over 350 Swiss corporations, including major players like Nestle, Novartis, and ABB, have already made their mark in various Indian markets, with more expressing interest.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's appeal, Naidu pinpointed key sectors ripe for investment—pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technology, textiles, and rail manufacturing. He advocated for partnerships between Swiss and Andhra Pradesh universities to enhance skill development and AI initiatives. Following these discussions, Naidu met with the CEOs of leading Swiss enterprises, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's strategic business environment.
With a spotlight on R&D, innovation hubs, and partnerships in aerospace and energy, Naidu showcased the state's appeal to Swiss industrial leaders. His visit to Zurich began with a warm welcome from the Europe Telugu Desam Party Forum and Indian diaspora, and an impromptu meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on collaborative growth projects added a dynamic layer to his agenda.
