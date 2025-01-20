Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Courts Swiss Investors at Davos WEF Summit

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged with global investors at the Davos WEF summit, emphasizing investment potentials in Andhra Pradesh. His discussions highlighted opportunities in pharmaceuticals and technology, urging Swiss business leaders for collaboration. Naidu also focused on skill development partnerships with Swiss universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:41 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Courts Swiss Investors at Davos WEF Summit
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu in Zurich (Photo: X/ @ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On his inaugural day in Davos, Monday saw Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducting crucial talks with investors and business executives. Attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, Naidu aimed to promote Andhra Pradesh's robust investment prospects.

Prior to the summit, Naidu met with Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mrudul Kumar, at Zurich's Hilton Hotel. Their dialogue centered on potential Swiss investments in Andhra Pradesh's economy. Kumar revealed that over 350 Swiss corporations, including major players like Nestle, Novartis, and ABB, have already made their mark in various Indian markets, with more expressing interest.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's appeal, Naidu pinpointed key sectors ripe for investment—pharmaceuticals, medical devices, technology, textiles, and rail manufacturing. He advocated for partnerships between Swiss and Andhra Pradesh universities to enhance skill development and AI initiatives. Following these discussions, Naidu met with the CEOs of leading Swiss enterprises, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's strategic business environment.

With a spotlight on R&D, innovation hubs, and partnerships in aerospace and energy, Naidu showcased the state's appeal to Swiss industrial leaders. His visit to Zurich began with a warm welcome from the Europe Telugu Desam Party Forum and Indian diaspora, and an impromptu meeting with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on collaborative growth projects added a dynamic layer to his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025