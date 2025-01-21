India and France Chart New Path in High-Tech Partnership

India and France convened in Paris for Foreign Office Consultations on Monday, marking a significant development in their bilateral relations, particularly in high-end technology sectors. This meeting formed part of the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which aims to strengthen ties across various domains.

The discussions, co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and France's Secretary General Anne-Marie Descotes, covered key topics like defence, civil nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence. Both countries emphasized on institutional dialogues and people-to-people exchanges, while also tackling critical issues in environment, climate change, and health.

Strategic cooperation extended to the Indo-Pacific region and ongoing global crises, including the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict. This collaborative dialogue underscores the dynamic partnership between India and France, fostering innovation and mutual development amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)