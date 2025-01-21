Left Menu

India and France Chart New Path in High-Tech Partnership

India and France held Foreign Office Consultations in Paris, agreeing to expand their partnership in high-end technology sectors, while also discussing global and regional issues including the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict as per the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:40 IST
India and France Chart New Path in High-Tech Partnership
India, France hold Foreign Office Consultations (Image Credit: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

India and France convened in Paris for Foreign Office Consultations on Monday, marking a significant development in their bilateral relations, particularly in high-end technology sectors. This meeting formed part of the India-France Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which aims to strengthen ties across various domains.

The discussions, co-chaired by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and France's Secretary General Anne-Marie Descotes, covered key topics like defence, civil nuclear energy, and artificial intelligence. Both countries emphasized on institutional dialogues and people-to-people exchanges, while also tackling critical issues in environment, climate change, and health.

Strategic cooperation extended to the Indo-Pacific region and ongoing global crises, including the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine conflict. This collaborative dialogue underscores the dynamic partnership between India and France, fostering innovation and mutual development amid global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025