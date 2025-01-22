Controversy Erupts Over Indus River Water Diversion for Corporate Farming

The Pakistani government's proposal to divert water from the Indus River for corporate farming sparked intense discussions in the Senate on Tuesday. Lawmakers from across the political spectrum urged that the matter be addressed at the Council of Common Interests (CCI), according to a report by Dawn.

Sherry Rehman, Vice President of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Senate parliamentary leader, voiced strong opposition to the plan for constructing six new canals without consulting stakeholders. She questioned the government's silence on such controversial projects, demanding transparency and assurance that they would not render large parts of Pakistan water-deficient.

Critics, including Rehman and various senators, argued that the proposal violates Sindh's rights. They warned that irrigating the barren lands could lead to desertification of fertile areas, affecting livelihoods and displacing millions. Despite government assurances of fair water distribution, suspicions remain about the potential adverse effects of the project.

