Baloch Struggle: Remembering the Shamsar Tragedy

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Panjgur Hankeen (Zone) marked the first anniversary of the Shamsar tragedy with a commemorative ceremony. As reported by BNM on X, party members and supporters gathered to honor the lives lost. Speakers condemned the Pakistan Army, accusing them of crimes against the Baloch people, claiming daily occurrences of slaughter and enforced disappearances.

The tragic incident of January 18, 2024, involved an airstrike by the Pakistan Army in Shamsar that killed Chairman Dosta, also known as Ali Dost, his wife Shazia, and their three young children. Four members of another Baloch activist family were also killed. The event has become emblematic of the ongoing strife and sacrifices endured by the Baloch people.

BNM's Central Committee addressed the gathering, emphasizing Chairman Dosta's dedication to the nationalist cause despite his organizational affiliation with BNM. They highlighted the need to draw inspiration and courage from such sacrifices, stressing the movement's unwavering commitment to the fight for freedom. The ceremony, presided over by Panjgur Hankeen, featured revolutionary poetry and songs honoring Baloch martyrs, as reiterated by a post from BNM.

(With inputs from agencies.)