Myanmar's Junta Criticized for Airstrikes Amid Earthquake Devastation

Myanmar's military government is under fire for conducting airstrikes on villages affected by a recent earthquake, which has claimed around 1,700 lives. The Karen National Union criticizes the junta for targeting civilian areas rather than focusing on relief efforts. The civil conflict persists since the 2021 coup.

The Karen National Union, a longstanding ethnic army in Myanmar, has denounced the country's military-run government for launching airstrikes on villages despite the country grappling with the aftermath of a deadly earthquake. The disaster has already claimed approximately 1,700 lives.

Instead of marshaling relief efforts in the wake of the earthquake, the junta has concentrated on deploying its forces to launch attacks, the KNU said in a statement. Efforts to get comments from the junta by Reuters were met with silence.

Myanmar, embroiled in a civil war since a 2021 coup, faced new air assaults following the quake this Friday, significantly impacting Karen state. Meanwhile, the opposition National Unity Government has urged a two-week pause in offensive operations, although military actions continue in various regions.

