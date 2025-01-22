Left Menu

Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform

Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan faces severe educational challenges due to inadequate infrastructure, scarce resources, and financial constraints. Experts and residents urge provincial governments to enhance facilities, recruit qualified teachers, and incorporate modern educational methods to improve quality and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:13 IST
Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), the education sector is in turmoil, as per a report by Pamir Times. The region faces a dire shortage of educational institutions, particularly in its remote territories. With inadequate infrastructure, insufficient facilities, and a dearth of qualified educators, the quality of education is deteriorating significantly.

The area's challenging geography, marked by mountainous terrain and secluded locations, aggravates the problem. Families are discouraged from sending their children to school due to the long distances and lack of adequate transportation, leading to poor attendance. Financial difficulties further exacerbate the situation, with many families unable to afford education-related expenses amid limited scholarship offerings.

Pamir Times underscores the necessity for PoGB students to gain access to scholarship schemes enjoyed by other provinces' students. Experts advocate for improvements in school infrastructure, particularly in remote areas, and the recruitment of more educators. Modern teaching techniques and technology integration are also essential to enhance the education this region's youth receive, ensuring they are equipped for success.

Beyond educational challenges, PoGB, particularly the Baghardu locality in Skardu district, experiences frequent power outages, which disrupt daily life and educational activities. Despite these hurdles, there is mounting pressure for systemic reforms to secure the future of PoGB's youth and grant them the education they rightfully deserve. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025