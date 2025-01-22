Educational Woes in PoGB: A Call for Reform

In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), the education sector is in turmoil, as per a report by Pamir Times. The region faces a dire shortage of educational institutions, particularly in its remote territories. With inadequate infrastructure, insufficient facilities, and a dearth of qualified educators, the quality of education is deteriorating significantly.

The area's challenging geography, marked by mountainous terrain and secluded locations, aggravates the problem. Families are discouraged from sending their children to school due to the long distances and lack of adequate transportation, leading to poor attendance. Financial difficulties further exacerbate the situation, with many families unable to afford education-related expenses amid limited scholarship offerings.

Pamir Times underscores the necessity for PoGB students to gain access to scholarship schemes enjoyed by other provinces' students. Experts advocate for improvements in school infrastructure, particularly in remote areas, and the recruitment of more educators. Modern teaching techniques and technology integration are also essential to enhance the education this region's youth receive, ensuring they are equipped for success.

Beyond educational challenges, PoGB, particularly the Baghardu locality in Skardu district, experiences frequent power outages, which disrupt daily life and educational activities. Despite these hurdles, there is mounting pressure for systemic reforms to secure the future of PoGB's youth and grant them the education they rightfully deserve. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)