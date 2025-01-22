Empowering Women: sAIdaty 2025 Launches with AI Training
The Dubai Business Women Council and Oracle have unveiled sAIdaty 2025, a crucial training program aiming to equip women professionals in the UAE with advanced AI skills. Building on previous success, the initiative expands its scope towards entrepreneurship and digital transformation, aligning with the UAE's vision for AI leadership.
The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) in collaboration with Oracle has launched sAIdaty 2025, the second edition of a groundbreaking training initiative aimed at empowering women in Dubai and the UAE by imparting advanced AI skills.
This initiative follows the previous successful version, which saw 500 women equipped with foundational AI knowledge. The current iteration broadens its reach, focusing on advanced applications, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation strategies, positioning women to leverage AI effectively in diverse professional landscapes.
Leading industry experts, including Oracle professionals, will guide participants through specialized training modules spotlighting cutting-edge AI practices and real-world applications. This program underscores a joint commitment to skill enhancement, fostering an inclusive AI-driven future aligned with the UAE's global leadership goals in technology.
