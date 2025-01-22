Left Menu

Empowering Women: sAIdaty 2025 Launches with AI Training

The Dubai Business Women Council and Oracle have unveiled sAIdaty 2025, a crucial training program aiming to equip women professionals in the UAE with advanced AI skills. Building on previous success, the initiative expands its scope towards entrepreneurship and digital transformation, aligning with the UAE's vision for AI leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:34 IST
Empowering Women: sAIdaty 2025 Launches with AI Training
Dubai Business Women Council, Oracle launch sAIdaty 2025 (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) in collaboration with Oracle has launched sAIdaty 2025, the second edition of a groundbreaking training initiative aimed at empowering women in Dubai and the UAE by imparting advanced AI skills.

This initiative follows the previous successful version, which saw 500 women equipped with foundational AI knowledge. The current iteration broadens its reach, focusing on advanced applications, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation strategies, positioning women to leverage AI effectively in diverse professional landscapes.

Leading industry experts, including Oracle professionals, will guide participants through specialized training modules spotlighting cutting-edge AI practices and real-world applications. This program underscores a joint commitment to skill enhancement, fostering an inclusive AI-driven future aligned with the UAE's global leadership goals in technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025