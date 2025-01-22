The United Arab Emirates and Uganda have forged a significant partnership to build a $20 million eye hospital in Entebbe, following orders from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The agreement was signed by Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi of the UAE Aid Agency and Vincent Bagiire Waiswa of Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE's lasting commitment to global healthcare advancement and addressing Africa's medical needs. This initiative aligns with the UAE's broader humanitarian mission to promote development and prosperity while contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals through strategic partnerships across Africa.

UAE's leadership, under President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is focused on bridging global healthcare gaps. Erth Zayed Philanthropies plans to establish 10 hospitals within a decade to benefit underserviced communities. This agreement symbolizes strong UAE-Uganda relations, aiming to provide advanced medical care and infrastructure improvements for eye patients in Entebbe.

