UAE-Uganda Pact to Establish $20 Million Eye Hospital in Entebbe

The UAE and Uganda, under UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's directives, have partnered to establish a $20 million eye hospital in Entebbe. This initiative underscores the UAE's commitment to enhancing global healthcare, promoting development, and fostering bilateral relations, particularly in Africa, through strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:51 IST
UAE, Uganda signed agreement to build specialised eye-care Hospital in Uganda (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates and Uganda have forged a significant partnership to build a $20 million eye hospital in Entebbe, following orders from UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The agreement was signed by Sultan Mohamed Al Shamsi of the UAE Aid Agency and Vincent Bagiire Waiswa of Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed underscored the UAE's lasting commitment to global healthcare advancement and addressing Africa's medical needs. This initiative aligns with the UAE's broader humanitarian mission to promote development and prosperity while contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals through strategic partnerships across Africa.

UAE's leadership, under President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is focused on bridging global healthcare gaps. Erth Zayed Philanthropies plans to establish 10 hospitals within a decade to benefit underserviced communities. This agreement symbolizes strong UAE-Uganda relations, aiming to provide advanced medical care and infrastructure improvements for eye patients in Entebbe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

