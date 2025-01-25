Left Menu

Political Clash: Accusations, Budget Cuts, and Misinformation Tensions in Taiwan

Taiwan's KMT Legislator Wang Hung-wei accuses Premier Cho Jung-tai of creating attack videos against opposition parties before the 2025 budget audit. Cho is alleged to have instructed ministers to focus on criticism instead of communication. Claims of misinformation and budget cut impacts spark political tension.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Taiwan's KMT Legislator Wang Hung-wei has accused Premier Cho Jung-tai of orchestrating efforts to undermine opposition parties in advance of the 2025 budget audit, as reported by Taiwan News.

According to Wang, Premier Cho directed ministers to prioritise producing attack videos over engaging in dialogue with opposition parties, specifically targeting the KMT and the Taiwan People's Party (TPP). Wang alleged that Cho highlighted the environment, defence, and culture ministries for their roles in his strategy.

In response, Cabinet Spokesperson Lee Hui-chih dismissed Wang's allegations, stating the meeting focused on budget-related challenges, not opposition attacks. Lee clarified that videos produced aimed to illustrate the impact of budget cuts on citizens rather than targeting opposition lawmakers. Despite Lee's rebuttal, Wang insisted the government was spreading misinformation.

