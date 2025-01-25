Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Bold Vision Unveiled in New Delhi

Kazakhstan launched its 'Born Bold' media campaign in New Delhi, revealing plans for the Astana International Forum 2025. The forum aims to tackle global challenges and strengthen Kazakhstan-India relations. It marks a pivotal step in Kazakhstan's journey as a global leader.

Kazakhstan's media campaign "Kazakhstan Born Bold" and details of the upcoming Astana International Forum 2025 were presented in New Delhi (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark event in New Delhi, Kazakhstan unveiled its Kazakhstan Born Bold media campaign alongside outlining strategic goals for the upcoming Astana International Forum 2025. The gathering attracted influential figures from India's business and economic sectors.

The Kazakhstan Born Bold campaign offers a glimpse into the nation's rapid development, focusing on innovation and global influence across multiple sectors. It emphasizes international cooperation and cutting-edge technology. The session wrapped up with a promotional video showcasing Kazakhstan's ambitious future trajectory.

Attention pivoted to the Astana International Forum 2025, set for May 29-30. The forum will serve as a vital venue to address pressing global issues such as sustainable development, climate change, and digitalization. It is expected to draw global leaders and experts. The Kazakh Embassy highlighted the forum's role in boosting Kazakhstan-India relations and expanding Kazakhstan's impact on the global stage, specifically in energy, agriculture, and technology sectors.

The event also aims to attract investments in critical areas, aligning with Kazakhstan's economic and diplomatic objectives. The Astana International Forum 2025 is anticipated to be a defining moment for Kazakhstan, cementing its position as a prominent worldwide influencer.

