Protest Ignites Over Education Board Mismanagement in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami President Manam Zafar led a sit-in protest against the Intermediate Board of Education in Karachi, criticizing mismanagement and inadequate committee representation. Demanding changes, Zafar called for senior professors and stakeholders' inclusion. He warned of more protests if demands aren't met in 48 hours, highlighting issues in education funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:08 IST
Jamaat-e-Islami President Manam Zafar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Karachi, a significant sit-in protest was spearheaded by Jamaat-e-Islami President Manam Zafar, targeting the Intermediate Board of Education over alleged mismanagement and corruption. Zafar voiced concerns regarding the committee's composition, emphasizing that it consisted majorly of education department employees rather than key educational stakeholders such as senior professors and city university representatives.

Zafar criticized the current 12-member committee, advocating for the inclusion of senior professors from Karachi University and NED University, alongside stakeholders from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and civil society. He highlighted the city's substantial tax contributions, equating to 454 billion PKR, questioning its utilization toward educational infrastructure, and lamenting that students find the current examination results questionable and demand reevaluation reflective of their true performance.

The President urged for an overhaul of the committee to involve university academics, industry leaders, and civil society figures vested in education. He warned of escalating protests, including demonstrations at the Chief Minister's House if demands remain unmet within 48 hours. As tensions rise, the uncertainty surrounding Karachi's educational future leaves students apprehensive about impending reforms they deem necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

