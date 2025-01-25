Commando Unit Faces Heavy Casualties in Jenin Operation
The IDF has reported serious and moderate injuries among its fighters during an operation in Jenin. One commando is seriously wounded, while members of the Egoz special forces unit sustained moderate and slight injuries. Evacuation efforts are underway as families are informed of their conditions.
In a recent operation in Jenin, the Israel Defense Forces reported serious casualties, with one of its commando formation fighters critically injured. The incident underscores the dangers faced by Israeli forces in active duty.
Additionally, the operation resulted in moderate injuries to a fighter from the renowned Egoz special forces unit, while another suffered minor injuries. The varying degrees of injuries highlight the challenges and unpredictability of military engagements in the area.
All injured fighters were promptly evacuated to a hospital for necessary medical care. Their families have been notified, ensuring they are aware and informed of the situation. The operation emphasizes the ongoing tensions and risks involved in such missions.
