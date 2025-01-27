Left Menu

IDF Strikes: Hamas Leader in Tulkarm Neutralized

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet successfully targeted and neutralized Abu Atiwi, the head of Hamas in Tulkarm, through an airstrike. This operation is part of broader efforts to combat terrorism in the Judea and Samaria Division, particularly in the strategic region of Tulkarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:04 IST
IDF Strikes: Hamas Leader in Tulkarm Neutralized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive military operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency have neutralized Abu Atiwi, the leader of Hamas in Tulkarm, using air power from the Israeli Air Force.

The operation, which commenced recently, is part of ongoing efforts by Israeli security forces, including the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police, to curb terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria Division.

Abu Atiwi was reportedly involved in numerous shooting attacks, including an assault on an Israeli vehicle on July 16, 2024, at the Ramin intersection in Samaria, injuring three civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025