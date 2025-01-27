IDF Strikes: Hamas Leader in Tulkarm Neutralized

In a decisive military operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet security agency have neutralized Abu Atiwi, the leader of Hamas in Tulkarm, using air power from the Israeli Air Force.

The operation, which commenced recently, is part of ongoing efforts by Israeli security forces, including the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police, to curb terrorist activities in the Judea and Samaria Division.

Abu Atiwi was reportedly involved in numerous shooting attacks, including an assault on an Israeli vehicle on July 16, 2024, at the Ramin intersection in Samaria, injuring three civilians.

