Trump Administration's Tightened Grip on Immigration

The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown on immigration, targeting not only illegal entrants but also severely limiting legal immigration avenues, according to a CBS News report. These measures include drastic reductions in refugee admissions and suspending longstanding legal immigration programs.

One of the administration's first actions was the indefinite suspension of the U.S. refugee admissions program. This move effectively banned the entry of refugees from conflict zones, such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Central American countries like Venezuela and Haiti. Over 22,000 approved refugees were left stranded, despite a comprehensive vetting process involving interviews, security checks, and medical evaluations, which typically spans 18 to 24 months.

In addition to suspending refugee entries, the administration has halted programs providing legal immigration pathways for individuals from crisis-hit nations. This includes stopping the parole immigration policy, which admitted individuals on humanitarian grounds. Applications for Ukrainian refugees, processed under the Uniting for Ukraine initiative, have been terminated, impacting about 240,000 individuals who had already entered the U.S.

Renewal of parole status for approximately 70,000 Afghans evacuated after Kabul's fall has also ceased. While many have secured asylum or special visas, this decision jeopardizes their legal status. The directive similarly affects parole initiatives for groups from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, as well as Central American youth reunion policies.

Other actions include shutting down the CBP One mobile app shortly after Trump's inauguration, disrupting a scheduled process for migrants in Mexico to enter the U.S. Official sources state that under the Biden administration, the app facilitated the processing of around 1,500 asylum seekers per day at border points.

The Trump administration has also allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to revoke parole status for over 530,000 individuals from various countries who entered during Biden's tenure, alongside one million migrants using CBP One. These actions form a broader strategy to limit all immigration avenues, whether legal or illegal.

Moreover, Trump aims to challenge birthright citizenship, though this is currently stalled in the courts. Strong opinions have emerged in response to these actions. Refugee advocates argue that suspending refugee arrivals undermines commitments made through bipartisan legislation. Conversely, critics like Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies support the administration's measures, citing them as necessary corrections to perceived misuses of the parole system by the Biden administration, as reported by CBS News.

