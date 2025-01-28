WHO and Siriraj Hospital Unite to Combat Injury and Fall Crisis in Southeast Asia
The World Health Organisation has signed an MoU with Siriraj Hospital, Thailand, to address the public health challenges posed by injuries and falls in Southeast Asia. The partnership seeks to enhance injury prevention, strengthen healthcare capacities, and foster regional collaboration, particularly in aging populations and urban environments.
- Country:
- Thailand
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand's Siriraj Hospital, part of Mahidol University, to tackle the escalating issue of trauma, injury, and falls in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This strategic collaboration aims to mitigate the significant health, social, and economic impacts that injuries and falls have become notorious for in the region.
Statistics reflect a grim reality: injuries account for 8% of global deaths, claiming 4.4 million lives annually. Of these, falls exhibit the steepest rise in mortality over two decades, with aging populations and urban lifestyles being major contributors. These incidents often result in profound life changes, especially for older adults, impacting independence and imposing substantial emotional and financial burdens on families and caregivers.
The partnership will see Siriraj Hospital bolster regional efforts by providing workforce training, hosting workshops, and leading research to enhance prevention, care, and data systems. As global stakeholders recognise the burden of injury-related costs, WHO, alongside Siriraj, is championing initiatives like the 'Step Safely' campaign, aiming to implement effective strategies and develop a global action plan for 2026-2035.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Public Health Officials Confirm Highest Annual Case Count of Dengue in Texas Since 2002
AIG Hospitals Invests Rs 800 Crore in Southeast Asia's First DynamicARC Proton Therapy System
Sierra Leone Braces for Mpox: A New Public Health Emergency
Transformative Power of Positive Experiences in Overcoming Childhood Trauma
Hong Kong's Fight Against Trafficking: Rescuing Citizens from Southeast Asian Scams