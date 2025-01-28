Left Menu

WHO and Siriraj Hospital Unite to Combat Injury and Fall Crisis in Southeast Asia

The World Health Organisation has signed an MoU with Siriraj Hospital, Thailand, to address the public health challenges posed by injuries and falls in Southeast Asia. The partnership seeks to enhance injury prevention, strengthen healthcare capacities, and foster regional collaboration, particularly in aging populations and urban environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:27 IST
WHO partners with Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University to combat rising injuries and falls in the South-East Asia Region. (Photo: WHO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Thailand

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand's Siriraj Hospital, part of Mahidol University, to tackle the escalating issue of trauma, injury, and falls in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This strategic collaboration aims to mitigate the significant health, social, and economic impacts that injuries and falls have become notorious for in the region.

Statistics reflect a grim reality: injuries account for 8% of global deaths, claiming 4.4 million lives annually. Of these, falls exhibit the steepest rise in mortality over two decades, with aging populations and urban lifestyles being major contributors. These incidents often result in profound life changes, especially for older adults, impacting independence and imposing substantial emotional and financial burdens on families and caregivers.

The partnership will see Siriraj Hospital bolster regional efforts by providing workforce training, hosting workshops, and leading research to enhance prevention, care, and data systems. As global stakeholders recognise the burden of injury-related costs, WHO, alongside Siriraj, is championing initiatives like the 'Step Safely' campaign, aiming to implement effective strategies and develop a global action plan for 2026-2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

