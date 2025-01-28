WHO and Siriraj Hospital Unite to Combat Injury and Fall Crisis in Southeast Asia

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Thailand's Siriraj Hospital, part of Mahidol University, to tackle the escalating issue of trauma, injury, and falls in the WHO South-East Asia Region. This strategic collaboration aims to mitigate the significant health, social, and economic impacts that injuries and falls have become notorious for in the region.

Statistics reflect a grim reality: injuries account for 8% of global deaths, claiming 4.4 million lives annually. Of these, falls exhibit the steepest rise in mortality over two decades, with aging populations and urban lifestyles being major contributors. These incidents often result in profound life changes, especially for older adults, impacting independence and imposing substantial emotional and financial burdens on families and caregivers.

The partnership will see Siriraj Hospital bolster regional efforts by providing workforce training, hosting workshops, and leading research to enhance prevention, care, and data systems. As global stakeholders recognise the burden of injury-related costs, WHO, alongside Siriraj, is championing initiatives like the 'Step Safely' campaign, aiming to implement effective strategies and develop a global action plan for 2026-2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)