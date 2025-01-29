Left Menu

Awami League Launches Nation-Wide Protests Over 'False Cases' and Minority Persecution

The Awami League of Bangladesh has announced a series of protests, including strikes and blockades, accusing authorities of false charges against Sheikh Hasina and minority persecution. The movement aims to demand legal action withdrawal and government intervention against communal violence.

Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's political scene is set to experience upheaval as the Awami League launches a series of protests to demand justice for its leader, Sheikh Hasina, and highlight the persecution of religious minorities. Accusing the government of filing 'false cases' against Hasina, the party plans a sequence of events, including leaflet distributions, rallies, blockades, and a nationwide hartal.

Scheduled from February 1 to February 18, the protests will see activities escalating from communication efforts to direct action. The Awami League warns that any obstruction by authorities may provoke more severe measures. These protests represent the party's first major mobilization since Sheikh Hasina's ouster last August.

The protests underscore broader grievances, encompassing not just the legal woes of their leader but also the safety and rights of minority groups, citing violence against Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians. Yet, with many leaders evading arrest, the movement's potential impact remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

