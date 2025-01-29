UAE and Hungary Strengthen Bilateral Ties with New Agreements
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban discussed boosting UAE-Hungary relations, focusing on economic and renewable energy cooperation. They announced new agreements in various sectors during their meeting in Abu Dhabi, paving the way for further collaboration and sustainable development in both nations.
In a significant diplomatic meeting, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Abu Dhabi, reflecting the countries' growing bilateral relations. The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in key sectors including economy, trade, investment, technology, infrastructure, and renewable energy, with a focus on sustainable development.
Reaffirming the UAE's commitment towards strengthening ties, Sheikh Mohamed emphasized the pivotal role of the UAE-Hungary Joint Economic Committee and Political Consultations Committee. Prime Minister Orban expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reiterated Hungary's commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity alongside the UAE.
During the visit, both leaders witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding and agreements across education, investment, and renewable energy fields. These agreements were formalized by key officials, including UAE's Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Hungary's Minister Peter Szijjarto, signaling a broadening of cooperation between the two nations.
