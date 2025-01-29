Left Menu

Navigating Media Challenges: The Role of Facts and Dialogue

Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg highlights the challenges international media face due to technological changes, emphasizing the need for fact-based reporting and dialogue between perspectives. He notes the influence of India on global media and warns against disinformation spread by AI and social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 22:56 IST
Deutsche Welle Director General Peter Limbourg (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Deutsche Welle, Peter Limbourg, underscored the critical importance of fact-based journalism in the ever-evolving media landscape, highlighting technological challenges that media outlets face globally. He advocated for increased dialogue and mutual learning among different media perspectives.

Speaking at a New Delhi session on the theme 'Changing world situation and challenges to Western Media,' Limbourg emphasized the value of diverse viewpoints, urging international media to remain open-minded. He recognized India's significant role in shaping global media, suggesting that learning from each other is crucial to understanding audience needs and preferences.

Limbourg expressed concerns about the impact of Artificial Intelligence and social media in spreading disinformation, labeling it a major challenge for media worldwide. He noted that while technology offers avenues for individuals to voice their opinions, it has also been misused for spreading propaganda and hate speech. Limbourg warned that media must prioritize factual reporting over emotion-driven content to rebuild trust in this polarized era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

