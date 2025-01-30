Left Menu

Pakistan's Political Dialogue: A Struggle to Resume Talks

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif is open to resuming talks with PTI by forming a parliamentary committee. Despite PTI's halted discussions over unmet demands for a judicial commission, the government waits until January 31 for PTI to reconsider the talks aimed at addressing electoral concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:08 IST
Pakistan's Political Dialogue: A Struggle to Resume Talks
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid mounting political tensions in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed readiness to resume negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Offering to form a parliamentary committee, Sharif's proposal echoes past engagements where previous discussions commenced post-2018 elections without a judicial commission, causing discontent within PTI ranks.

Addressing the federal cabinet, PM Sharif recalled earlier talks spearheaded by PTI's written demands delivered through the National Assembly Speaker. However, the talks faltered when a scheduled meeting on January 28 was canceled by PTI, who insist on a judicial commission instead of a parliamentary committee as previously considered during Imran Khan's tenure.

Amidst these developments, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan accused the government of deliberately stalling talks. Citing a lack of response to their formal request for a judicial commission, Khan criticized the government's inaction. Meanwhile, the government has stated it will wait until January 31 for PTI to rejoin discussions, with Ayaz Sadiq inviting negotiations that are yet to see fruition since starting in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025