Pakistan's Political Dialogue: A Struggle to Resume Talks

Amid mounting political tensions in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed readiness to resume negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Offering to form a parliamentary committee, Sharif's proposal echoes past engagements where previous discussions commenced post-2018 elections without a judicial commission, causing discontent within PTI ranks.

Addressing the federal cabinet, PM Sharif recalled earlier talks spearheaded by PTI's written demands delivered through the National Assembly Speaker. However, the talks faltered when a scheduled meeting on January 28 was canceled by PTI, who insist on a judicial commission instead of a parliamentary committee as previously considered during Imran Khan's tenure.

Amidst these developments, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan accused the government of deliberately stalling talks. Citing a lack of response to their formal request for a judicial commission, Khan criticized the government's inaction. Meanwhile, the government has stated it will wait until January 31 for PTI to rejoin discussions, with Ayaz Sadiq inviting negotiations that are yet to see fruition since starting in December.

