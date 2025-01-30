Left Menu

Syria's New Era: Ahmed Al-Sharaa Leads The Path

Syria enters a new phase with Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed as President. Tasked with overseeing a political transition, Al-Sharaa will form a temporary legislative body until a new constitution is enacted. His leadership follows the resignation of President Assad after major cities were overtaken by opposition forces.

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed as President (Photo/@Najib_Mikati). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Syria

Syria stands at the brink of transformation, as power shifts with the approval of Ahmed al-Sharaa as the country's new president. This development was reported by Al Jazeera, drawing on information from SANA, Syria's state-run news outlet.

According to Hassan Abdel Ghani, spokesperson for Syria's interim government, Al-Sharaa's new role entails steering the nation through a transitional period. He is expected to establish a temporary legislative council, facilitate a national political conference, and prepare for elections as Syria moves towards a fresh constitution, all while dissolving existing armed factions by integrating them into state institutions.

This political shift follows a successful offensive by opposition forces against government strongholds, culminating in President Bashar Assad's resignation and exit from Syria, ending the Assad dynasty's decades-long rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

