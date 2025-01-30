Syria's New Era: Ahmed Al-Sharaa Leads The Path
Syria enters a new phase with Ahmed al-Sharaa appointed as President. Tasked with overseeing a political transition, Al-Sharaa will form a temporary legislative body until a new constitution is enacted. His leadership follows the resignation of President Assad after major cities were overtaken by opposition forces.
Syria stands at the brink of transformation, as power shifts with the approval of Ahmed al-Sharaa as the country's new president. This development was reported by Al Jazeera, drawing on information from SANA, Syria's state-run news outlet.
According to Hassan Abdel Ghani, spokesperson for Syria's interim government, Al-Sharaa's new role entails steering the nation through a transitional period. He is expected to establish a temporary legislative council, facilitate a national political conference, and prepare for elections as Syria moves towards a fresh constitution, all while dissolving existing armed factions by integrating them into state institutions.
This political shift follows a successful offensive by opposition forces against government strongholds, culminating in President Bashar Assad's resignation and exit from Syria, ending the Assad dynasty's decades-long rule.
