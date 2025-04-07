Constitutionality of Waqf Amendment Act Challenged in Supreme Court

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has firmly defended the Waqf Amendment Act, asserting that it respects constitutional boundaries amid ongoing legal challenges. Addressing concerns, Meghwal stated, "Parliament has full authority to amend the bill," referencing Supreme Court pleas against the act.

The amendment, which received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on April 5, was passed in the Rajya Sabha with significant support and similarly in the Lok Sabha after intense deliberations. However, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, leading Islamic scholars group, has brought the matter to the Supreme Court, questioning its constitutional validity.

The Act has spurred political controversies, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also challenging it. Protests erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, as opposition members demanded discussion on the amendment's implications, only to face rejection from the Speaker due to the ongoing judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)