PTI Rejects PM Sharif's Offer to Resume Crucial Talks

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has declined Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal to renew discussions with the government and form a parliamentary committee to resolve ongoing tensions. PTI's opposition highlighted the demand for releasing 'political prisoners', stressing their requirements while dismissing Sharif's outreach for dialogue.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant political development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has firmly rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal to recommence dialogue and establish a parliamentary committee aimed at mitigating the present political discord. This decision was confirmed by PTI's Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, during a Geo News programme, 'Capital Talk'.

Ayub emphasized PTI's primary demand for the release of its 'political prisoners', stating unequivocally that their conditions were explicit. Meanwhile, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, representing the government's negotiation team, criticized PTI for demonstrating an undemocratic stance by walking away from the discussion table, a move he sees as a missed opportunity for PTI to pursue their objectives.

Despite previous efforts to initiate talks—backed by Shehbaz Sharif's willingness to respond to PTI's written demands—the planned dialogue was abruptly canceled by PTI in late January. This action reflects a continuation of the impasse, with the government indicating it would wait until January 31 for PTI to reconsider its decision to disengage from the negotiation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

