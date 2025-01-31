Madhya Pradesh CM Secures Japanese Investment for State's Growth

During a four-day visit to Japan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav successfully courted interest from Japanese investors eager to explore opportunities in his state. Speaking at an interactive session in Osaka, CM Yadav received a 'good response' from attendees and extended invitations to the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Yadav articulated Madhya Pradesh's promising prospects in diverse industries, underscoring its robust investment climate. Impressed by his presentation, the Director General of JETRO in Kobe, Hideki Sho, lauded the state's potential across various sectors, from mining and energy to pharmaceuticals, indicating keen interest among Japanese businesses.

In Osaka, Yadav held crucial meetings, including a visit to Panasonic Energy, sharing insights about Madhya Pradesh's specialized industrial infrastructure and workforce. The CM's tour aims to cement international alliances as the Global Investors Summit approaches, offering lucrative partnership opportunities for Japanese and global investors.

