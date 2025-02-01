Hamas Releases Long-Held Israeli Hostages Amid Tense Ceasefire Talks

In a significant development, Hamas has released three Israeli hostages who had been held for 484 days. The handover took place in Khan Younis, a city located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, early Saturday morning. Those freed include Ofer Kalderon, 54, and Yarden Bibas, 35, who were transferred to the Red Cross.

This release follows a previous commitment confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and underscores the fragile nature of ongoing ceasefire discussions. According to the IDF spokesperson, both Kalderon and Bibas were taken to an initial absorption point upon their return to Israel.

The release marks a tense period during which mediators had to address chaotic scenes from a previous exchange. Israeli authorities temporarily halted the release of Palestinian prisoners when two hostages were forced to endure a perilous journey on foot. Palestinian prisoners fit for exchange continue to be processed as part of the broader ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)