Left Menu

PM Modi to Strengthen US Ties with White House Visit Amid Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the White House following an invitation from President Donald Trump. The leaders aim to enhance the US-India strategic and trade partnerships, while discussing regional security, immigration, and India hosting the Indo-Pacific Quad Leaders later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:13 IST
PM Modi to Strengthen US Ties with White House Visit Amid Trade Talks
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for an impending visit to the White House next week, after receiving an invitation from US President Donald Trump. This development follows a notable phone call between the two leaders on January 27, where the commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership was reiterated.

During the conversation, Trump highlighted the significance of immigration and urged India to purchase more American-made security equipment. The White House statement post-call underlined discussions about a broad spectrum of regional issues, focusing on security across the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

The White House further emphasized the importance of India enhancing its procurement of American security equipment, alongside a fair bilateral trade relationship. The discussions also covered Modi's upcoming visit to the White House and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India poised to host the Quad Leaders for the first time this year.

The prospective discussions underscore the resilient friendship and strategic connections between India and the US. Both leaders showed their dedication to fortifying the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership. The nations hold a significant trade alliance, marked by a bilateral trade value surpassing USD 118 billion in 2023-24, with India maintaining a trade surplus of USD 32 billion, according to Reuters.

Amid efforts to counter China, India seeks to bolster its trade relations with the US and ensure easier access to skilled worker visas for its citizens. Modi was among the first to congratulate Trump on his re-election and expressed warm sentiments during a telephone exchange on November 6.

Trump and Modi share a warm rapport, a bonhomie reflected in the collaborative stance of the US and India on numerous global issues. This visit coincides with a US military plane's departure, carrying migrants to India, marking the farthest such flight under Trump's administration, as reported by Reuters.

India is cautious about potential tariffs Trump previously threatened, pointing out India's high tariffs on American products, Reuters notes. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025