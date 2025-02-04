India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025: Boosting Bilateral Ties and Economic Growth
The India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025 held in Janakpur explored new avenues for enhancing collaboration in tourism. Key discussions included improving connectivity, economic contributions, and cultural tourism. Officials emphasized infrastructure development and policy support to boost tourism, integrating neighboring Indian states for mutual economic benefits.
- Country:
- Nepal
In a strategic move to bolster bilateral cooperation in tourism and related sectors, the Consulate General of India, alongside States Division (MEA India) and the PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre, convened the India-Nepal Tourism Summit 2025 in Janakpur. The summit unveiled fresh roadmaps for enhanced cooperation, focusing on the interaction between government and industry to stimulate tourism development in both nations.
Satish Kumar Singh, Chief Minister of Madhesh Pradesh, underscored the economic significance of tourism, pledging commitment to repositioning Janakpur as a premier spiritual and cultural destination. Singh emphasized the importance of infrastructure advancements that could elevate tourism potential, while also touching on the Ramayana Circuit's promise to place Janakpurdham on the world pilgrimage map.
Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General of India in Birgunj, pointed to robust cultural ties and infrastructure improvements as catalysts for the revival of tourism post-pandemic. Speakers, including Atul K Thakur of PHDCCI, highlighted tourism's key role in economic progress, advocating policy support to sustain cross-border tourism benefits. The summit featured a diverse panel discussing the integration of cultural, economic, and infrastructural strategies to foster stronger ties between India and Nepal.
